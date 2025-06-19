Former 76er Nicolas Batum Names ‘Toughest’ Opponent to Guard
Nicolas Batum has faced many top players throughout his 17-season NBA career. Between his rookie year with the Portland Trail Blazers and his short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024, there’s a particular competitor that sticks out to the French forward.
In an interview with The Young Man and The Three, Batum said that Carmelo Anthony is the toughest opponent that he’s had to guard.
"Denver Melo was crazy," Batum said. "At the beginning of my career, so I was young, skinny, but I was starting to guard the best opponent. Denver Melo, he had everything. He was strong at first, but post up, drive, threes, pull up, iso, jab, like turnaround, bully ball, like everything. I always say he's the toughest guy to guard in my career."
Batum’s first matchup against Anthony came on March 3, 2009. That same year, Anthony led the Denver Nuggets to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in nearly 25 years and earned an All-NBA Third Team selection.
In 24 games, Anthony averaged 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists against Batum. On the other end of the court, Batum averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists against Anthony. Their last match together occurred in 2022, as Anthony’s retirement came soon afterwards.
Looking forward, the 36-year-old Batum is signed to a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s projected to be the Clippers’ starting power forward for the 2025-2026 season. The team was eliminated in the first round of this year’s playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.