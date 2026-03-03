Sixers' Late Injury Report Addition Could Have Troublesome Domino Effect

The Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m., Eastern time, was already concerning. Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George remained sidelined, shedding light on the Sixers’ questionable depth. Philadelphia couldn't afford another blow, but it suffered a haymaker nine hours before tip-off.

The Sixers announced on Tuesday morning that Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss the game versus San Antonio with an illness. His absence could exploit Philadelphia's insufficient wing depth, something that could swing tonight's game even more in the Spurs’ favor. Oubre’s illness could also theoretically spread through the team at a time when the Sixers are trying clinch a playoff berth. The Sixers have just a one-and-a-half game cushion on the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat for the Play-In tournament.

Philadelphia’s forward rotation already faced a disadvantage with George on his 25-game suspension. His absence planted Oubre and Dominick Barlow firmly in the starting lineup, where they have remained ever since. Oubre is doing his best to step up, despite nagging tendencies on both ends of the court. He has averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in the 13 games George has missed due to his suspension.

The issue is that the Sixers lack any other viable two-way forwards when Oubre or George are not on the floor. Justin Edwards looked primed to step into that role entering the season, but he has not developed in the way that many had hoped. He is registering 4.6 points and has played a total of just 87 minutes since George’s exile.

Philadelphia has heavily relied on Oubre, who has logged the third most minutes on the team since George’s suspension, at 33.9 per game. Without depth to counteract the issue, the Sixers have to go small with three-guard lineups that feature Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes with Oubre at power forward or on the bench.

Still, Philadelphia’s five most commonly used lineups since George’s exit feature Oubre according to NBA.com. This development places the Sixers in uncharted territory against the Spurs— who have the third best record in the NBA. San Antonio rosters wings such as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes, all of whom could hurt Philadelphia in different ways.

Without Oubre or George, the Sixers simply don’t have adequate wings to match up against the Spurs. If victory seemed unrealistic for Philadelphia before Oubre’s illness came to light, its chances only shrunk.

While you never put an outcome in marker, you might feel inclined to lightly pencil in a loss for Philadelphia ahead of tip-off. But more importantly than any single random game in the regular season, the Sixers must hope that Oubre’s illness goes away quickly and without attaching itself to others in the locker room. The Sixers don’t have any room for error between such little flexibility in the standings and Embiid and George’s absences.

The Sixers' only option is to endure, otherwise it may find itself in the Play-In tournament for the second time in three seasons.