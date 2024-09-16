Former Philadelphia 76er Tobias Harris in Rare Stat Company
Midway through the 2019, the Philadelphia 76ers made a trade with the LA Clippers to acquire veteran forward Tobias Harris. He'd end up becoming a long-term piece for the franchise, serving as secondary option to Joel Embiid and numerous other stars.
Over the past decade, Harris has been a versatile moder-day power forward in the NBA. Despite consistently putting up solid numbers, he's never been able to break through and add some personal accolades to his resumé.
A recent stat shows how on the cusp Harris has been to breaking through to the top levels of the NBA hierarchy. Among current players to have never made an All-NBA team, the veteran forward has the fifth-highest points all time. All the names ahead of him are former All-Stars, most notably Jrue Holiday and Mike Conley.
During his six-year tenure with the Sixers, Harris was a polarizing figure. This mainly had to do with the sizable contract he signed, but his numbers were always respectable for a third option. Across six seasons, Harris averaged 17.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.1 APG on 49/37/86 shooting splits.
This offseason, Harris and the Sixers saw their partnership come to an end. Upon hitting free agency, the front office decided to go in a different direction. Harris quickly found a new home, signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $52 million. Moving forward, he'll now be called on to be a stable veteran leader for a young rebuilding squad.
Harris doesn't have to wait long to make his return to Philly next season, as the Pistons come to town during the first week of the season (October 30th). Similar to when he was on the team, the longtime forward will likely receive a mixed reaction from the home crowd.