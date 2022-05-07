The Philadelphia 76ers had an old friend in the building for their Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday night in South Philadelphia.

As the Sixers took on their opponent, searching for their first victory of the second-round series, they did it with the veteran guard Seth Curry sitting courtside.

It wasn't too long ago when Seth Curry was donning a Sixers uniform and lighting it up for them from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Sixers made numerous trades on draft night. One of their moves was to acquire Curry, who was a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry played the entire 2020-2021 season with the Sixers and was a key member of their playoff run as he lit it up from three in the series against the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks.

Following his first year in Philly, Curry was comfortable and prepared to make another run the following season. In the midst of his second season with the Sixers, Curry mentioned he hoped Philadelphia could become a long-term home for him.

However, the guard knew that nothing was guaranteed in the league. Unfortunately for Curry, he was moved at the trade deadline back in February.

As former Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons attempted to force his way out for months, the Brooklyn Nets were willing to part ways with James Harden in order to land Simmons. However, they wanted Curry and Andre Drummond in the deal as well.

Therefore, Curry was Brooklyn bound back in February. The veteran guard appeared in 19 games for the Nets this year. He averaged 14 points and two assists while draining 47-percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Although the Nets clinched a spot in the playoffs after winning their lone play-in matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, their run didn't last long. In four games, Curry and the Nets found themselves falling short to the Boston Celtics. Therefore, Curry's season ended prematurely, giving him an early offseason and an opportunity to watch and support his family and former team take on the Heat.

