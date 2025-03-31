Former Sixers Veteran’s Deal With Knicks Expires
With a second 10-day contract wrapped up, former Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker is a free agent once again. The New York Knicks have not brought the veteran back on a standard deal at this time.
According to a report, Tucker’s time with the Knicks might be over just temporarily, but the team didn’t make any sudden moves to bring him back ahead of their victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
via @SbondyNBA: PJ Tucker’s final 10-day contract expired without an announcement of a new deal. My understanding is that even though he won’t be with the Knicks tonight, Tucker could return on a deal later.
Since joining the Knicks, Tucker appeared in just one game. He totaled just two minutes on the floor during his 20-day stint with the team.
While Tucker didn’t see much action with the Knicks, the veteran’s presence seemed important for the playoff-bound Knicks, who currently hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
It’s been a while since Tucker had a key role on a team. After wrapping up a 71-game season with the Miami Heat in 2021-2022, Tucker inked a multi-year deal with the Sixers.
In Philly, Tucker started 75 games. He averaged four points and four rebounds, shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc.
During Tucker’s second season with the Sixers, he was traded after three games. Tucker ended up on the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared in just 28 games throughout the entire season. Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Clippers announced that Tucker would be away from the team, signaling that his time with the organization has come to an end.
Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, Tucker was moved to several teams. He landed on the Toronto Raptors and reached a buyout with the organization. That’s when Tucker ended up on the Knicks. It seems the Knicks are candidates to bring him back, but Tucker’s future is unclear as of now.