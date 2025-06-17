Free Agency Guide Projects Favorable Deal for 76ers Guard
Quentin Grimes is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Since being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February, Grimes has averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Athletic’s John Hollinger predicts that the 25-year-old guard is likely to re-sign with the 76ers.
“Known mostly as a 3-and-D guy, Grimes averaged 32.0 points per 100 possessions and shot 55.9 percent on 2s in 28 games as a Sixer, posting an 18.8 PER. However, the combination of his restricted free agency and the lack of cap space in the market should limit any sort of bidding war and put the Sixers in a strong position to keep him on a team-friendly deal.”
Hollinger also calculated a ballpark estimate for Grimes’ next contract. The figure is relatively favorable toward the 76ers.
“His BORD$ number is a pretty convenient one as far as his next contract. This is the pay range that keeps his pay above the nontaxpayer MLE, thus icing out any rival offers, but maintains the Sixers’ status below the second apron. Thus, a three-year deal for $55 million to $60 million seems like a reasonable endpoint.”
The hypothetical three year, $60 million deal would slot Grimes as the fourth-highest earner on the team payroll. Regardless of whether the 76ers were in serious playoff contention during his 28 appearances, Grimes made the most of his opportunity and is deserving of a chance to be Philadelphia’s starting shooting guard next season.