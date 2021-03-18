Giannis Antetokounmpo Put a Chip on Dwight Howard, Sixers' Shoulder

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was feeling himself late in the game on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After a rough first half, the Greek Freak and the Bucks came out looking much better in the final two quarters as they formed a comeback from a double-digit deficit.

Although the game needed overtime for closure, the Sixers were visibly exhausted as they were on the second night of a back-to-back. At that point, Giannis took advantage.

In the second half, Antetokounmpo drained eight of his 14 shots for 18 points. In overtime, he was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for 10 points.

At a point, as Antetokunmpo was hitting everything, the Bucks star took a seat down at midcourt on the Sixers' logo at the Wells Fargo Center, which drew boos from the crowd and frustration from the Sixers.

After the game, Sixers veteran big man Dwight Howard didn't hold back when asked about the questionable gesture. "I wanted to go and stone-cold stunner him," Howard said with a serious face.

"You know, it's basketball, and we want to have fun, but we'll see these guys again. We don't want to make a big scene about what he did. Today, we allowed them to get back in the game. So, what he did -- we can't control that."

While Howard was clearly frustrated with Antetokounmpo's actions, he still gave credit to the Bucks' superstar after his 32-point effort in the comeback win over Philly.

"He had a hell of a game," Howard continued. "He made some tough shots at the end of the game -- reigning MVP -- he had a great game. I'm not one to talk trash and say anything negative, but we'll see them again, and it'll be a different result."

The 76ers and the Bucks will meet again on April 22nd for the first matchup of a back-to-back series between the two teams. At that point, the Sixers should have Joel Embiid back in the mix as he's set to return from his knee injury in a couple of weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.