How Did Sixers Star Joel Embiid Perform in His Olympics Debut?
After a series of showcase games, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and the rest of Team USA played their first game of the 2024 Olympics on Sunday. They opened the first round with a matchup against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
Embiid has been a hot topic of conversation leading up to the Olympics due to his rare situation. Since he has citizenship in multiple countries, he had options when it came to who he could play for. In the end, the former MVP decided to suit up for the star-studded Team USA squad.
While many haven't agreed with the decision, Embiid has been a starter for U.S. head coach Steve Kerr. The Sixers big man was in the opening unit against Serbia, but only logged 11 minutes in the 110-84 win.
Embiid would end up having a game to forget in his Olympics debut. He finished with a stat line of four points and rebounds on two-for-five shooting from the field. In a rare turn of events, the Sixers star was unable to convert any of his attempts from the free-throw line.
Despite Embiid's struggles, Team USA still went on to dominate against Serbia. They were led by Kevin Durant (23 points) and LeBron James (21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists).
Embiid and the rest of the United States squad will have a few days to regroup before they take the floor again. Their next game is scheduled for July 31st, where they'll take on another familiar foe in South Sudan.
With the anxiousness of making such a big debut behind him now, the Sixers star can focus on being an impactful force for Team USA.