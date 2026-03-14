Disappointing Joel Embiid Development Headlines Sixers' Injury Report Against Nets

Sixers fans have spent the last few weeks cringing at the team's injury reports. That didn't get any better ahead of Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid will miss his eighth straight game due to a right oblique strain. He began individual strength and training work on March 6 and was supposed to be reevaluated Friday, but the Sixers still have not released an update on his status moving forward.

With the Sixers falling into play-in tournament range, tanking discourse has resurfaced. But if Embiid eventually returns, his impact would likely prevent the team from tanking regardless of whom he’ll share the floor with.

Tyrese Maxey remains out with a strained tendon in his right finger. Saturday's game will mark one week since he suffered the injury in the Sixers’ 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia has gone 1-2 in his absence thus far.

The two-time All-Star is expected to be reevaluated toward the end of the month. The Sixers will have seven regular-season games remaining from that point.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is the newest long-term addition to Philadelphia’s injury report as he suffered a left elbow sprain in the Sixers’ 139-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. He's expected to be re-evaluated around the time that Paul George's 25-game suspension ends.

For now, George remains out after violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He last appeared in the Sixers’ 113-111 victory against the Kings on January 29. They've gone 9-10 since then. The Sixers now sit in ninth place of the Eastern Conference with just a 1.5-game edge over the Charlotte Hornets.

Johni Broome is still out as he continues to rehabilitate from the partial meniscectomy for his torn left meniscus on February 28. He's expected to be reevaluated toward the end of the month.

Andre Drummond (back spasms) and Adem Bona (back soreness) are questionable after they both missed Philadelphia’s 131-109 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Sixers played that game without a true center, which forced Dominick Barlow to start at the five.

Should the Sixers beat the Nets?

The Nets will also miss some key players as Nic Claxton (rest), Egor Demin (left plantar fasciitis), Drake Powell (left knee injury management), and Day’Ron Sharpe (left thumb tear) are out. Ochai Agbaji (left ankle soreness) is probable, while Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle sprain) is doubtful.

If the Sixers intend to remain competitive through their recent injury storm, Saturday's game is one that they cannot let slip through their fingers. Brooklyn possesses the NBA's fourth-worst record, so Philadelphia has to handle business.

The Sixers beat the Nets in two of their first three meetings this season, but Brooklyn most recently got the better of them on Dec. 23.

For all of the Sixers’ newfound troubles, they are only 2.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for fifth place in the East.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Bluesky for the latest news.