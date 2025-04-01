Jalen Brunson’s Status for Sixers-Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the only team to miss an All-Star-caliber player on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks will remain without their star point guard, Jalen Brunson.
According to the official NBA injury report, Brunson remains out for the Knicks on Tuesday with a right ankle sprain. It’s been an issue that Brunson has been dealing with throughout the month of March.
Brunson’s injury concerns all started during the Knicks’ overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. During his 41st minute on the floor, Brunson went down with a concerning injury, which ended his night prematurely. The Knicks lost 113-109. Brunson finished the game with 39 points and 10 assists.
Since then, Brunson has missed 12 games in a row for the Knicks. He’ll miss his 13th against Philadelphia.
While Brunson’s ankle will remain a concern as the Knicks enter playoff territory, the team is hopeful he’ll be back in action soon. Late last week, Brunson revealed to reporters that he’s been cleared for basketball activities at this stage in his recovery.
The Knicks haven’t placed a timeline for Brunson’s return in place. While he could be back out on the floor down the final stretch of the regular season, Brunson won’t be facing the Sixers again until next season.
At this point, the Sixers are out of playoff contention. A loss against the Miami Heat over the weekend sealed the deal on their disappointing season. Meanwhile, the Knicks are on pace to make it to the postseason once again, working on collecting the Eastern Conference’s third seed.
Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Knicks have a four-game winning streak over the Sixers. A Brunson-less victory would allow the Knicks to sweep the Sixers for the first time since 2015-2016.