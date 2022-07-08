James Harden, Tyrese Maxey Link Up for an Offseason Workout

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden halfway through the 2021-2022 NBA season, the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey looked forward to learning from the ten-time All-Star.

As the season winded down, it was unclear whether Maxey and Harden would continue working together or not, as Harden’s contract was set to expire in June unless he picked up his player option.

Although it was widely believed that Harden would opt-in and give the Sixers another season while being paid nearly $50 million for the year, the star guard declined the option, which made him an unrestricted free agent last week.

But just because Harden declined the option doesn’t mean he plans to speak to other teams and find a new situation. According to multiple reports, Harden is expected to land a multi-year deal with the 76ers very soon.

And if anybody has been even doubting the chances of Harden returning to Philly this offseason, his latest offseason workout partner and instructor should remind everybody where his heart is for the upcoming season.

Picking Up Where They Started

On Thursday afternoon, Harden posted a short clip to his Tik Tok account of Sixers assistant Sam Cassell running a workout for Tyrese Maxey and himself.

Ever since joining the Sixers, Harden has spent a lot of time working directly with Cassell before games and after practices. Now, it seems he’s taking Maxey under his wing and teaching the rising star his tricks as the offseason progresses.

While Harden has yet to ink his deal with the Sixers to make his return official, it’s only a matter of time before the former MVP finalizes his next contract.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

