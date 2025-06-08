Joel Embiid, 76ers Stars Show Love to Allen Iverson
For the past week, the Philadelphia 76ers’ social media accounts have shown consistent love and support for the franchise’s legendary guard, Allen Iverson.
As Iverson was approaching age 50 leading up to Saturday, the Sixers have been highlighting the biggest scoring games of his career to honor what he’s brought to Philadelphia and the rest of the NBA.
On Iverson’s actual birthday, the team shared a video on social media, which featured a handful of current and former NBA stars from inside and outside of the Sixers’ organization. The montage started with the MVP-winning center, Joel Embiid.
“What’s up, AI? Joel here, just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. Have fun, and enjoy,” said Embiid.
The young rookie Jared McCain chimed in right after.
“I just want to say happy birthday to Allen Iverson, man. A Philly legend, of course,” said McCain. “Thank you for what you’ve done for the city of Philly, and thank you for what you’ve done for the game of basketball, man. An inspiration for so many people out there.”
Although Paul George has spent just one season with the Sixers, the veteran All-Star has had plenty of run-ins with Iverson over the years.
“AI, it’s your boy, PG, wishing you a happy birthday! Big 50. You ain’t no stranger to the 50s with as many 50 balls you done dropped. Happy birthday, OG. Wish you more blessings and more love,” George said.
Then, there’s Tyrese Maxey, who has a mentor in Iverson.
While Maxey has a long way to go before he puts together a resume as impressive as Iverson’s in Philadelphia, the former Kentucky guard has drawn comparisons to the former NBA MVP many times throughout his career.
With Maxey being an undersized guard with a high motor, who is fearless in the paint, he carries similar positive qualities as Iverson, which has earned him plenty of love from Philly fans early on. It’s clear that Iverson’s influence has stuck with Maxey, leaving the young guard appreciative of his advice in the past.