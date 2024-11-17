Joel Embiid Returns to 76ers Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Philadelphia 76ers’ initial injury report for their Monday night matchup once again includes the veteran All-Star center Joel Embiid.
Except for this time around, Embiid’s status is not due to knee injury management. Now, he’s questionable due to an illness.
On Tuesday night, Embiid made his season debut in the matchup against the New York Knicks. In 26 minutes of action, Embiid shot just 2-11 from the field to score 13 points. Since the Sixers had a game the following night, it was already unclear if he would continue playing or not.
Sure enough, Embiid got the second night of the back-to-back set off. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers fell short in the absence of Embiid. It was the tenth absence of the season for Embiid.
On Friday night, the Sixers fired up a three-game road trip. Embiid was cleared for action against the Orlando Magic for NBA Cup action.
The Sixers center looked good in the first half, producing 16 points in 16 minutes of action. He was efficient from the field, knocking down five of his eight shots.
However, Embiid looked rusty in the second half. Through his next 16 minutes of action, Embiid missed all seven of his shots from the floor, scoring just four points. All of his production in the second half came from the free-throw line.
Embiid finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in 32 minutes of action against Orlando. After the game, the big man told reporters he was feeling good as he eased his way back into the lineup. It seems he could be in danger of missing another game on Monday, though, as a result of an illness.
The Sixers are set to play the Miami Heat on the road. They are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. So far, they have come up short in both games with Embiid. Overall, the team is 2-10 on the year.
The Sixers and the Heat will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.