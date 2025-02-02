Joel Embiid Shares Moment With Nikola Jokic After Sixers-Nuggets
After years of many claiming the big man was extinct in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have led a resurgence. The two rivals didn't get the opportunity to match up with one another Friday night, but still shared a special moment after the final buzzer.
Over the past five years, Embiid and Jokic have constantly been debated on by fans and analysts. The two were perennial MVP candidates for a short stretch as well, each managing to beat out the other on one occasion. Jokic is once again front and center in the discussion. Due to a series of injuries, the same cannot be said for Embiid.
Riding high on a four-game win streak, the Sixers hosted the Nuggets in a nationally televised matchup Friday night. Embiid was ruled out for this game as he continues to address the swelling in the knee he injured last season. Led by a strong outing from Jokic, Denver managed to narrowly escape with a 137-134 victory.
While many have argued for and against each of these superstars centers, Embiid and Jokic have always had a good relationship with one another. This was on display when the game ended, as the two had an elongated conversation with one another. Both are well aware of the other's greatness, and have a lot of respect for what they've been able to accomplish in their respective careers.
The last time we saw these big men battle it out was in Paris in the Summer Olympics. Seeing that this was the last meeting between these teams in the regular season, it will be some time before another Embiid/Jokic showdown.
At this time, there is still not clear date on when Embiid will be back in the lineup. The Sixers return to action on Sunday, taking on their longtime rival in the Boston Celtics.