Josh Hart Gives Former Sixers Fan Favorite Backhanded Compliment
After carving out a role for himself on the Philadelphia 76ers, T.J. McConnell has managed to hang around in the NBA. Since departing from Philly, he's served as a reserve guard for the Indiana Pacers. Well respected around the league, McConnell received a backhanded compliment from a recent competitior.
Dating back to his time with the Sixers, McConnell earned time on the floor with his energy and toughness. This has stayed true with the Pacers, as he continues to pride himself on being a gritty player who does the little things. Because of this, he emerged as a key member of Indiana's supporting cast last season.
This offseason, McConnell is eligible to sign an extension with the Pacers as he enters the final year of his contract. After seeing a report about Indiana looking to ink him to a long-term deal, New York Knicks forward Josh Hart shared his thoughts on McConnell.
In round one of the playoffs, Hart and the Knicks had a hard fought seven-game series with the Sixers. They eventually went on to advance, where they'd take on the Pacers. That series would also end up going seven games, with Indiana standing tall in the end.
McConnell was a torn in the Knicks' side all series with his impressive two-way play. In that series, the former Sixers guard averaged 11.9 PPG and 6.0 APG on 51.3% shooting.
The Sixers' gave McConnell his first opportunity in the league in 2015 after going undrafted. He'd spend four years with the franchise, where he'd become beloved by the fanbase for his emotional and energetic style of play.