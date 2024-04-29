Kelly Oubre's Thoughts on Knicks Star's Offensive Outburst vs. Sixers
After securing their first win of the series in Game 3, the Philadelphia 76ers took the floor Sunday afternoon looking to tie things up in Game 4. Unfortunately for them, the New York Knicks had other plans. Led by a dominant performance from their star player, they were able to pick up a 97-92 win on the road.
Early on in the series, the Sixers did a good job limiting Jalen Brunson on the offensive end. As an All-Star-level player, many expected him to break out eventually. After a strong outing in Game 3, Brunson increased his production even more in Game 4.
The first-time All-Star finished with a game-high 47 points to go along with 10 assists. This set a new playoff franchise record for the Knicks. Brunson converted 18 of his 34 shot attempts and went 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Following the game, Sixers forward Kelly Oubre was asked about this offensive performance from Brunson. He had nothing but respect for his competitor, and admitted he’s a fan of his game.
“He’s a great player. I love playing against him, I love his game. He has a lot of fundamentals and skill set to his game,” Oubre said.
Oubre also went on to say a performance like this was expected eventually given the caliber of player Brunson is. “It was due to happen, obviously,” he continued. “JB is a great player. He’s been doing this all year long.”
The veteran forward started again for the Sixers in Game 4 and logged 39 minutes. Oubre finished with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.
Following this loss, the Sixers now find themselves on the brink of elimination. They’ll travel to New York Tuesday and hope to keep their season alive in Game 5.