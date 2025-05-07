Kendrick Perkins Blasts Ex-Sixers Star James Harden in Fiery Rant
In his first full season since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden played a key role in the LA Clippers securing a spot in the postseason. Following another outing where he came up short in a big moment, the former MVP found himself on the wrong end of an analyst's fiery rant.
Squaring off against the Denver Nuggets in the first round, the Clippers found themselves in a highly competitive matchup to kick off the playoffs. It would end up being arguably the best series of all the opening matchups, needing a Game 7 to decide a winner.
On Saturday, these teams faced off one final time to see who would be advancing to the conference semifinals. Denver went on to win in blowout fashion, securing a 120-101 victory. Harden added to his long history of struggling in Game 7s in this one, finishing with just seven points on 2-for-8 shooting.
Following their premature playoff exit, the Clippers' brass stated they are still confident in their ability to contend with Harden and Kawhi Leonard leading the charge. Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins discussed this notion on First Take Tuesday, with the latter sounding off on the All-Star guard.
"You keep Kawhi, but you can't let James continue to trick you," Perkins said. "Hell he tricked me this season. Great regular season, the system, did a great job in the regular season putting up numbers. One of the top leaders in assists, controlling the tempo. And then all of a sudden, he folded like clean sheets in the postseason."
A lackluster showing in a Game 7 is something the Sixers are also familiar with when it comes to Harden. Back in 2023, he scored nine points in 40 minutes of action in a do-or-die matchup against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Harden now has a big decision to make regarding his future. He can opt into his $36.3 million player option for next year or decide to hit the open market.