Sixers NBA Mock Draft Roundup Heading into March

It's almost March, which means the NCAA tournament is just around the corner. It's time to start locking in and grinding some college basketball tape, especially now that the Sixers have a draft pick again.

Heading into the 2026 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers didn't have a pick in either round of the draft this year. They owe their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside of the top four, while their second-rounder is likely heading to Phoenix.

The Sixers rectified that by trading Jared McCain to the Thunder for a 2026 first-round pick (likely via the Houston Rockets) along with three future second-rounders. For the next few weeks in particular, the front office should now be paying close attention to the college basketball landscape to see what opportunities could arise late in the first round.

As of today, the Rockets are currently slated to pick 24th overall. Their pick will likely land somewhere in the 20-25 range. That means the Sixers aren't getting AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer or Darryn Peterson without a major trade up, but there could still be some value late in the first round given how deep this year's draft class projects to be.

Plenty will change between now and June, but we've rounded up a few recent mock drafts to see whom the Sixers might be able to add to their roster this offseason.

SB Nation: Allen Graves, Santa Clara F

Feb 14, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) during the second half at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Let's start with the wild card, courtesy of SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell.

Graves is not on the Top 100 big boards from either Sam Vecenie of The Athletic or ESPN's Jeremy Woo. Perhaps they're assuming the Santa Clara freshman will return to school next year, although a big performance in March could change that.

Gabriel Julien of Busting Brackets recently described Graves as "the rising star you haven't heard of." The 6'9", 220-pound forward is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in only 22.0 minutes per game on the season, although he went off for 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-92 win over Washington State earlier this month.

Graves is shooting 40% from three-point range (albeit on only 65 total attempts) and has promising defensive tools as well. The big question is whether he'll even have a chance to use March Madness to propel his draft stock.

Santa Clara has an enormous road game against Saint Mary's tonight that could go a long way toward determining its chances of securing an at-large bid. Otherwise, Graves and Co. might have to topple Gonzaga in the WCC tournament to earn a shot at March Madness glory.

Bleacher Report: Aday Mara, Michigan C

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Unlike Graves, Aday Mara is a lock to be in March Madness. Although Michigan got thrashed by Duke on Saturday, the Wolverines are 26-2 on the season and are still very much in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The 7'3", 240-pound Mara is third on the team in both points (11.1) and rebounds (6.9) per game, but he's tied for fourth in the country with his 2.6 blocks per game. He's also chipping in 2.4 assists per game this year, which is promising for a player his size.

Mara "had some eye-opening moments during Michigan's heavily scouted game against Duke, when he was able to showcase his passing, post touch and defensive paint presence," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "Those aspects of his game have been on display all season."

Unfortunately, Mara is shooting a career-worst 50.9% from the free-throw line this year, and he's hit exactly two three-pointers across his three-year college career. But if the Sixers are looking for an inexpensive backup to Joel Embiid—or a potential long-term successor—Mara's size and passing chops might appeal to them late in the first round.

Both Vecenie and Woo consider Mara more of an early second-round pick, although he's 29th overall on Tankathon's big board. He might be a slight reach in the early 20s, but a dominant run through March Madness could send his stock soaring.

CBS Sports: Isaiah Evans, Duke SG/SF

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Let's wrap up with the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein, who projected Duke sophomore Isaiah Evans to the Sixers.

Like Mara, Evans is guaranteed a spot in March Madness. The Blue Devils are also 26-2 and are also vying for the No. 1 overall seed. Boozer is the star of the team—and a potential No. 1 overall pick—but Evans is second among all Duke players in scoring (14.5 points) and minutes (27.4) per game this year.

Evans is a threat both off the catch and on pull-ups. He recently poured in 21 points to lead all scorers in a blowout win over Pitt.

After shooting 41.6% from deep as a freshman, Evans is down to 35.4% this year, albeit on much higher volume. He's also gone from shooting 81.3% from the free-throw line as a freshman to 88.8% this year on far higher volume. He's averaging 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game as well.

The 6'6", 175-pound Evans isn't much of a playmaker for others, though. He's averaging only 1.2 assists per game, and his 8.0% assist rate ranks eighth among rotation players at Duke this year.

If the Sixers don't re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr. this offseason, they'll be in desperate need of more forwards. Could Evans be a long-term solution alongside Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe?

