Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world in late June by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His request came just one year after signing a multi-year extension.

According to reports, Durant didn’t like the direction the Nets were moving in and was skeptical about the head coach Steve Nash, and the general manager, Sean Marks.

Weeks went by without any real traction on trade discussions. Eventually, Durant met with the Nets’ ownership to reiterate his interest in a trade unless fundamental changes were going to be made in the front office and on the coaching staff.

Nets owner Joe Tsai clarified that Nash and Marks would stay on board. Therefore, Durant remained interested in getting moved ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Many teams across the league inquired about the star forward, including the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately for interested teams, talks didn’t go very far. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that several teams made significant trade offers, which the Nets declined.

While there wasn’t any sign of the saga ending on Monday, Tuesday is a different story. Per Charania, Durant, along with his representation, met with Tsai, Marks, and Nash on Monday to hash everything out. Now, it seems all is well again in Brooklyn for the time being.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Marks said in a released statement. “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship in Brooklyn.”

For the last few weeks, it seemed there was a good chance Durant would land on an Eastern Conference contender. While he won’t be traded away this offseason, the Sixers will continue to face Durant several times a season as he’s set to remain in Brooklyn with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

