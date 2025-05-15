LA Chargers Take Shot at Sixers’ Paul George
The NFL had a league-wide schedule release on Wednesday. Every year, teams attempt to go above and beyond to release their schedules in the most unique ways possible. The Los Angeles Chargers, who will have a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, took a shot at the Philadelphia 76ers around the three-minute mark of their Minecraft-themed schedule release video.
via @Chargers: should we REALLY make our schedule release video in Minecraft?
The Eagles-Chargers matchup portion of the video clearly featured a parade of Eagles fans and players, representing the Birds’ recent Super Bowl victory.
On one of the buildings in the video, there was a billboard that showed a picture of Sixers forward Paul George. It was a “missing” billboard for “Podcast P.”
It doesn’t come as a surprise that George caught a shot from an LA-based franchise. Before leaving for the Sixers in 2024, George wrapped up his fifth season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
When George landed in LA from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, he planned to form a long-term duo with the star forward, Kawhi Leonard. The two hoped to deliver a championship to Clippers fans, but came up short during the five-season stint.
George hoped to land a max deal from the Clippers, but reports indicated he wasn’t getting what he wanted from LA’s front office. George tested free agency, and the Sixers came to the table with a deal he was looking for. The nine-time All-Star signed with the Sixers, hoping to be the final piece to their championship puzzle. The 2024-2025 NBA season did not go as planned for Philadelphia.
The Sixers missed the playoffs. They now own the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. George’s first season in Philly would last 41 games. He averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The veteran forward missed the All-Star game after making it in the previous two seasons.
The jokes have been flying out West for George, but it will only be a matter of time before the veteran forward gets a chance to bounce back. As he recovers from multiple setbacks, George could be healthy and ready to go at the start of the 2025-2026 season in October.