LA Clippers Expected to Target Another Sixers Guard in Free Agency
Last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers had eyes on James Harden as a feud between the ten-time All-Star guard and the Philadelphia 76ers was brewing.
This summer, the Sixers aren’t expected to have a similar scenario, but the Clippers are reportedly still thinking about pursuing one of Philly’s veterans in the free agency market.
Kyle Lowry signed on with the Sixers midway through the 2023-2024 NBA season. After he was traded by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets, he reached a buyout after weeks of speculation. Once Lowry was waived officially, he announced he was joining the Sixers.
The Philadelphia-born guard appeared in 23 games, starting in all but three matchups with the Sixers. He averaged 28 minutes on the floor as the Sixers prepared for the playoffs.
By the time the postseason rolled around, Lowry started alongside Tyrese Maxey. In Philly’s Play-In game, Lowry scored seven points, five rebounds, and one assist. During the first round series against the New York Knicks, he averaged seven points, four rebounds, and four assists.
According to Marc Stein, Lowry is on a shortlist of free agency targets for the Clippers. He joins the 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who just wrapped up a run with the Golden State Warriors.
“I nonetheless heard this week that [Chris] Paul and Kyle Lowry, whose free agency is looming after finishing last season in Philadelphia, are veteran guards said to interest the Clippers,” Stein wrote this week.
With most of the Sixers’ 2023-2024 roster hitting the free agency market, Philly anticipates having a lot of changes for the 2024-2025 run. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and will have the opportunity to sign with his team of choice soon.
Just because the Clippers are expected to show interest, doesn’t mean a return to Philly should be ruled out for Lowry. Several factors could keep Lowry around for another run. For starters, Philly is his hometown team. In addition, there is plenty of familiarity within the organization.
Lowry played for 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey during his four-year run with the Houston Rockets. More recently, he played for the team’s head coach, Nick Nurse, during his final three seasons with the Toronto Raptors.
While the 38-year-old is not expected to generate any major offers in free agency this time around, several championship contenders could have their eyes on him.