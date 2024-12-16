LaMelo Ball Injury Report Status for 76ers-Hornets
As the Philadelphia 76ers deal with a couple of new injury setbacks, their Monday night opponent has a chance to get healthier with a major boost.
The Charlotte Hornets’ injury report reveals an upgrade in status for the veteran guard LaMelo Ball. According to the NBA official injury report, Ball is questionable for Monday’s game. He’s been dealing with a calf strain.
The last time the Hornets had Ball on the floor was during their November 27 loss against the Miami Heat. At the time, Ball took the court for nearly 37 minutes. He scored 32 points while making it a near triple-double, coming down with ten rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
Prior to Ball’s setback, he appeared in every game leading up to the November 27 outing. Throughout that 18-game stretch, Ball averaged 31 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three.
In addition to his scoring, Ball was coming down with five rebounds per game while dishing out seven assists. Before going down, Ball was on a heater of a stretch. He averaged 40 points and eight assists in the four games leading up to his injury.
If Ball misses Monday’s action against the Sixers, it would mark his eighth-straight absence. If he gets the nod to play, he’ll have an opportunity to take on the Sixers for the second time this year.
During the November 10 matchup between the Sixers and the Hornets, Ball scored 38 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in 40 minutes of action. The Sixers came away with the victory, winning by a two-point margin. Without Ball earlier this month, the Sixers defeated the Hornets by six points.
The two teams will tip off at 7 PM ET on Monday.