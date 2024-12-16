All 76ers

LaMelo Ball Injury Report Status for 76ers-Hornets

What's LaMelo Ball's injury report status for the 76ers' matchup against the Hornets?

Justin Grasso

Nov 23, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers deal with a couple of new injury setbacks, their Monday night opponent has a chance to get healthier with a major boost.

The Charlotte Hornets’ injury report reveals an upgrade in status for the veteran guard LaMelo Ball. According to the NBA official injury report, Ball is questionable for Monday’s game. He’s been dealing with a calf strain.

The last time the Hornets had Ball on the floor was during their November 27 loss against the Miami Heat. At the time, Ball took the court for nearly 37 minutes. He scored 32 points while making it a near triple-double, coming down with ten rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Prior to Ball’s setback, he appeared in every game leading up to the November 27 outing. Throughout that 18-game stretch, Ball averaged 31 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three.

In addition to his scoring, Ball was coming down with five rebounds per game while dishing out seven assists. Before going down, Ball was on a heater of a stretch. He averaged 40 points and eight assists in the four games leading up to his injury.

If Ball misses Monday’s action against the Sixers, it would mark his eighth-straight absence. If he gets the nod to play, he’ll have an opportunity to take on the Sixers for the second time this year.

Lamelo Ball vs 76ers
Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) and forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

During the November 10 matchup between the Sixers and the Hornets, Ball scored 38 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in 40 minutes of action. The Sixers came away with the victory, winning by a two-point margin. Without Ball earlier this month, the Sixers defeated the Hornets by six points.

The two teams will tip off at 7 PM ET on Monday.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News