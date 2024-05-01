All 76ers

LeBron James Celebrates Tyrese Maxey’s Shot vs. Knicks

Lakers star LeBron James liked what he saw out of Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season was on the line late in the fourth quarter of the Game 5 matchup against the New York Knicks. As the Sixers trailed by three points, they had one final opportunity to get a basket from beyond the arc and send the game into overtime.

Throughout the second half, it was clear that Tyrese Maxey had it going for Philadelphia. With over 20 points in his final 24 minutes of action, the young All-Star was given the opportunity to take the final shot for the Sixers in regulation.

Maxey’s shot selection was a major gamble. From 34 feet out, the guard launched his healthy three and knocked it down to knot the game at 97 points.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was tuned in from home and took to X to celebrate Maxey’s big shot.

The Knicks managed to put a final offensive possession together with a little over five seconds left on the clock.

New York star Jalen Brunson attacked the rim and attempted a driving floater. 76ers forward Nic Batum made an impressive play on the ball and registered a block without fouling. The game was then sent into overtime.

Maxey continued producing offensively for the Sixers in overtime. With his five-minute shift, the guard struggled from the field, knocking down just one of his four shots. But as he tacked on two free throws, Maxey led the Sixers with five points as they outscored the Knicks 15-9 en route to an overtime victory in Game 5.

The first-time All-Star was by far Philly’s most valuable player on the floor on Tuesday night. With a 52-minute shift, Maxey produced a game-high 46 points. In addition to his scoring, Maxey racked up five rebounds and nine assists. His contributions helped the Sixers force Game 6 with a 112-106 win at Madison Square Garden.

