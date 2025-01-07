Lou Williams Picks Suns Over Sixers for NBA's Biggest Disappointment

Have the Suns or 76ers been the bigger disappointment this season? 🤔



"For the first time in a long time, I'm stumped here. But, I would give that to the Phoenix Suns." - @TeamLou23



"The 76ers still have a chance in the East." - @ChandlerParsons



📺 https://t.co/scN6pI2dPF pic.twitter.com/9Mi44E1B2r