Lou Williams Picks Suns Over Sixers for NBA's Biggest Disappointment
Heading into this season, the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns were two teams expected to be in the conversation to contend for an NBA title. Both squads have gone off the rails for various reasons, and will look to get back on track when they square off on national TV Monday.
Following their win over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, the Sixers return home to host Kevin Durant and company. They'll be aiming to get back to their winning ways after a lackluster showing in their recent back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
As for the Suns, they enter Monday's matchup on the wrong end of a rough losing skid. They sit at 15-18 on the season, and are 1-7 over their last eight games. Things have gotten so bad for the Suns that they're preparing for a major lineup change. Against the Sixers, Phoenix is sliding All-Star guard Bradley Beal to bench in favor of rookie Ryan Dunn.
During Monday's episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Lou Williams was asked who is the biggest disappointment between these two teams. The multi-time Sixth Man of the Year ended up picking the Suns, citing injuries as the key downfall of the Sixers in the early months of the season.
"I would give that probably to the Phoenix Suns," Williams said. "Just based on their talent level, expectations. We were making this team out to be a championship contender...With the Sixers, their problems have been injury-laced."
Amid their shaky start to open the year, the Sixers have managed to slowly start climbing out of the hole they dug themselves. Meanwhile, Phoenix has been drastically trending in the other direction.
However, the Suns bounced back in Philly on Monday night. With a 109-99 win over the Sixers, the Suns improved to 16-18, snapping a multi-game losing streak.