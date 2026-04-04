Does Joel Embiid's Illness Spat Hint at a Rift Between Him and the Sixers?

Vibes were briefly high after the Sixers picked up a 115-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Then Joel Embiid held his postgame press conference.

He explained what happened ahead of Wednesday's win over the Washington Wizards and how it left him feeling afterward.

Joel Embiid was asked about why he didn't play against Washington on Wednesday. He did not hold back.



"I was pissed off. I wanted to play basketball. I wasn't allowed to play basketball. I think this is more of a question for Daryl Morey."



Full answer 👇 pic.twitter.com/klleKW9NUy — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) April 4, 2026

After Monday's loss to Miami, Embiid told reporters that he was dealing with an illness that hampered him physically. The Sixers held him out of Wednesday's game after his missed their film session earlier that day, which Embiid explained after Friday's win. (He said he didn't fall asleep until 5 or 6 a.m.)

This would have been a non-story if not for Embiid's response to getting ruled out Wednesday.

On Friday, he further aired his grievances.

"I was pissed off," Embiid said. "I wanted to play basketball. I wasn't allowed to play basketball. So, I think this is more of a question of [team president] Daryl Morey and whoever makes the decisions. I think going into Miami, I was pretty sick, but I understood how important the game was, and I still wanted to give us a chance to go out and try to do something because of how important the game was."

"I felt a little bit better going into Washington, definitely much better than I felt against Miami. I woke up, didn't sleep until probably, like, 5 in the morning or 6," Embiid added. "So, with that, I couldn't make it to shootaround. Then after that, I found out online that I wasn't playing that night. So that kind of caught me off guard, and yeah, that pissed me off.

"But then again, I guess they make the decisions. So it doesn't matter what I think or not, I've just gotta follow. But to answer your question, that's more of a question for Daryl and them. I don't know what's going on. I just want to play basketball."

The timing of these comments from Embiid was particularly impeccable, as news broke Friday that the NBA is investigating the Milwaukee Bucks for a similar situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Is trouble brewing with Embiid?

In late March, the National Basketball Players Association blasted the Bucks for holding Antetokounmpo out of games even though he was "healthy and ready to play." They blamed the league's anti-tanking policies—or lack thereof—as the reason why Milwaukee was keeping the Greek Freak sidelined. It's hard to argue against that.

On Friday, Antetokounmpo took his turn after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the league was investigating "their handling of the player participation policy and potential inconsistent statements" regarding Antetokounmpo's health.

According to Charania, the Greek Freak told the Bucks and the NBA that he's healthy and wants to finish out the season. However, the Bucks won't medically clear him and "informed the league that it doesn't believe Antetokounmpo is ready and actually wants to play."

This is hopefully the final straw that leads to a long-overdue divorce.

If Giannis wants out of Milwaukee, all he has to do is tell them that he won't sign an extension when he becomes eligible for one in October. The Bucks' owners have already pledged that they'd trade him in that scenario.

It wouldn't be so simple for Embiid if a rift is developing between him and the Sixers' front office and/or ownership.

Unlike Giannis, who's heading into the final year of his contract, Embiid is just beginning a three-year max extension that's projected to be worth more than $185 million. Even though the Greek Freak can become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, the Bucks should rightfully expect a haul for him.

Given his age and increasingly lengthy injury history, the Sixers would be lucky to get off Embiid's contract without adding assets.

So, even if Embiid starts doing his best A.J. Brown impression, it might be a while before he and the Sixers could realistically pursue a divorce. The signs of discord have been bubbling for a while, though.

Was this the impetus?

Two flashpoints could help explain how Embiid and the Sixers got here.

Last summer, Dotun Akintoye published the most comprehensive feature on Embiid yet. One of the main themes was how difficult it is for Embiid to trust someone, in part due to his upbringing.

He's had doubts about the Sixers' medical staff ever since he suffered his navicular injury shortly before the 2014 NBA draft. The Sixers reportedly doubted that his foot wasn't recovering correctly, which led to their relationship growing strained early in his career.

At one point, he discussed his decision to play through both knee and eye injuries during the 2024 playoffs. "In those situations, you wish some of the people upstairs kind of had your back and were like, 'This is not OK. You're not playing,'" he said.

Then again, the Sixers just tried that with Embiid's illness and he rebelled against that, too. He expected that even at the time, though.

"We can sit here and I'll tell you I'm changing, but I know myself," he told Akintoye. "I don't think that's going to happen. ... I always want to play."

The second flashpoint is this year's trade deadline. A few days beforehand, he specifically implored the team to pursue upgrades and not duck the tax.

Joel Embiid, asked about keeping the team together at the trade deadline:



"In the past we've been ducking the tax, so hopefully we think about improving [the team at the deadline], because we got a chance."



"I hope that at least we get a chance to just go out and compete,… pic.twitter.com/QdCz3HlbL9 — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 30, 2026

They did… the exact opposite.

Even if they wind up getting positive value for Jared McCain, the draft picks they got in exchange for him aren't helping them now. That trade could be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in this year's group. If so, that likely wouldn't go over well in the locker room.

The next few weeks will determine the vibes that the Sixers head into the offseason with. If they lose in the play-in tournament or in the first round of the playoffs, they may be looking to pursue larger changes, while a deep playoff run might make them more inclined to run this same core back.

It'll be worth keeping an eye on what Embiid says about the organization and his future in Philadelphia if he does participate in exit interviews this year. For the first time in a long time, there's some uncertainty there.

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Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

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