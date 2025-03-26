Marcus Smart's Final Status for Sixers vs Wizards Revealed
After spending a week on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves back on their home floor Wednesday night. They'll look to get back in the win column against Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
The Sixers find themselves in the midst of another skid, currently riding a five-game losing streak. Facing off against the Wizards opens the door to end that, as Washington has been one of the few teams worse than them this season. They enter Wednesday's matchup with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 15-56.
Similar to the Sixers, the Wizards find themselves with a lengthy injury report. Among those who won't be suiting up in this game is Marcus Smart. Washington ruled out the former Defensive Player of the Year due to a finger injury.
Smart is a player the Sixers know all too well from his time with the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard finds himself back in the Eastern Conference after being moved at the deadline. He began the year with the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in just 19 games before the trade to the Wizards.
With the Wizards in the midst of a rebuild, many expected Smart and other veterans to be bought out. However, that has not been the case. Smart has played in 12 games since joining Washington, averaging 10.1 points and 2.8 assists playing around 19 minutes a night.
As for the Sixers, they too remain without a handful of their key players as the regular season comes to an end. Nonetheless, the supporting cast will hit the floor Wednesday hoping to secure a victory in front of the home fans.