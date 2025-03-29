Miami Heat Can Officially Eliminate Sixers From 2025 NBA Playoffs
Back in July, the Philadelphia 76ers believed their run in free agency was enough to push them into NBA Championship contention. Fast forward to March 29, and the Miami Heat can officially eliminate the Sixers from the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Saturday’s slate is important for two Eastern Conference teams. The Boston Celtics can officially clinch the Atlantic Division with a win over the San Antonio Spurs. A Sixers loss to the Heat would give Philadelphia its 51st loss of the season.
All season long, the Sixers have struggled to stay healthy, which affected their progress throughout the season. Even when the core players were healthy, there wasn’t enough chemistry developed to make much of a difference.
Since the All-Star break, the Sixers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA. At this point in the year, they reached a decision to shut down two out of their three All-Star-caliber players. Joel Embiid is seeking out recovery options for his knee, while Paul George is recovering from multiple setbacks.
While the Sixers haven’t called it a season for Tyrese Maxey, he hasn’t played since March 3. The veteran guard is dealing with a finger injury and recently recovered from a back sprain.
At this point, the Sixers are consistently improving in the NBA’s reverse standings. With a potential top-six pick in play, the best outcome for the Sixers’ lost season would be keeping their pick away from the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the Sixers stick to the plan on Saturday against the Heat, they’ll officially be eliminated from the playoffs and pick up the same record as the 23-51 Brooklyn Nets.