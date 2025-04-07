All 76ers

Miami Heat Make Decision on Tyler Herro's Status vs Sixers

Will Tyler Herro face the Sixers on Monday?

Justin Grasso

Feb 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat featured two crowded injury reports. On Miami’s side, they were looking at potentially playing without the star sharpshooter, Tyler Herro.

According to the official NBA injury report, Herro was listed as questionable leading up to the matchup. While there was a chance he might get the night off due to a thigh injury, the Heat have cleared him to play. He is slated to take on the Sixers.

The last time the Heat and the Sixers met was on March 29 in Philly. Herro checked in for 33 minutes. During the matchup, Herro shot 11-17 from the field, knocking down five of his nine threes. He finished the game with 30 points and seven assists as the Heat dominated the Sixers 118-95.

Since then, Herro appeared in three of the next four matchups for Miami. He averaged nearly 30 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. He also produced an average of seven rebounds and six assists during the three-game stretch.

After getting a night off, Herro will be back in action, looking to help the Heat’s standing in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Monday’s action, Miami holds a 35-43 record. They are in 10th place with a guaranteed ticket to the NBA Play-In Tournament. Miami still has a chance to improve their seeding, going as high as eighth. They will get a crack at a struggling Sixers team.

The Sixers and the Heat will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News