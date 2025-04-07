Miami Heat Make Decision on Tyler Herro's Status vs Sixers
Monday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat featured two crowded injury reports. On Miami’s side, they were looking at potentially playing without the star sharpshooter, Tyler Herro.
According to the official NBA injury report, Herro was listed as questionable leading up to the matchup. While there was a chance he might get the night off due to a thigh injury, the Heat have cleared him to play. He is slated to take on the Sixers.
The last time the Heat and the Sixers met was on March 29 in Philly. Herro checked in for 33 minutes. During the matchup, Herro shot 11-17 from the field, knocking down five of his nine threes. He finished the game with 30 points and seven assists as the Heat dominated the Sixers 118-95.
Since then, Herro appeared in three of the next four matchups for Miami. He averaged nearly 30 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. He also produced an average of seven rebounds and six assists during the three-game stretch.
After getting a night off, Herro will be back in action, looking to help the Heat’s standing in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Monday’s action, Miami holds a 35-43 record. They are in 10th place with a guaranteed ticket to the NBA Play-In Tournament. Miami still has a chance to improve their seeding, going as high as eighth. They will get a crack at a struggling Sixers team.
The Sixers and the Heat will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.