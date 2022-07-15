A couple of weeks ago, Dallas Mavericks veteran Reggie Bullock took a couple of photos with some friends of his. When they posted the pictures on social media, the captions referred to Bullock as the "next Sixer" while stating the veteran insinuated he was "going to Philly next."

Instead of downplaying the captions immediately, Bullock simply re-posted his friends' original posts without comment. As expected, Bullock's decision not to deny he would be a member of the Sixers caused quite the stir.

Social media went into a frenzy with speculation. As it seemed Bullock was Philly-bound, the Mavs veteran eventually had to downplay the situation by sending out a tweet to kill the rumors.

Weeks later, a Bullock trade never surfaced. However, the offseason is just getting started. While there hasn't been much real traction with a Sixers-Mavericks trade, it's something that could happen later on down the line. And recently, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley put together a mock trade, showing a possible deal that could go down between Philly and Dallas.

A Look at the Trade

In this fake trade scenario, the Sixers would ship out the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle, the Turkish sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz, and a protected future first-round pick for Reggie Bullock.

"Now, sending out a first-round pick for a non-star is risky, but the reward might be worth it. The Sixers aren't far from planning a championship celebration. If they think Bullock could be the final piece to get them over the hump, then this isn't a high price to pay."

Six months ago, the Sixers might've considered Matisse Thybulle untouchable based on his defensive value and possible offense upside. But as Thybulle's offense remains a work in progress, it's becoming harder to find him a consistent role in the starting lineup and off the bench.

As for Korkmaz, he can catch lightning in a bottle, but he's far from consistent. After a hot start to the 2021-2022 season, Korkmaz eventually played himself out of the rotation and had to fight his way back into it. Although Korkmaz started playing again, his time on the court was inconsistent.

Bullock would offer the Sixers consistency on offense and defense. While giving away young players and a future draft pick for a 31-year-old role player might be a tough look for the future of the franchise, it's a win-now move, which has been Daryl Morey's strategy for the 2022 offseason.

