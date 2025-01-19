NBA Analyst Implores 76ers to Tank Amid Joel Embiid Injury News
Following an offseason where they mad upgrades up and down the roster, the Philadelphia 76ers were a team pegged to be in title conversation. However, as we approach the halfway point in the season, things have not gone how they might have hoped.
Due to a litany of injuries, the Sixers found themselves in a deep hole early one. They've put together some hot stretches, but still find themselves outside the playoff picture. Following their loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Philly sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-24 record.
Among the players the Sixers have been without the most this season is Joel Embiid. The former MVP has appeared in just 13 games thus far, and is going to be on the sidelines for at least another week. On Friday, the Sixers provided a medical update stating that Embiid is dealing with swelling in his knee and will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.
In light of this Embiid news, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports gave his thoughts on what the Sixers should do moving forward. With their superstar big man still on the sidelines, he implored them to tank the rest of this season.
Punting the rest of the season would give the Sixers at shot at a high pick in a touted draft class. That said, it is a massive gamble. In order to keep their first-round pick in the 2025 draft, it would have to land in the top six. Anything past No. 7 and it would convey to the OKC Thunder.
While being without Embiid is a massive blow for the Sixers, they still have a pair of All-Stars at their disposal in Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. It's certainly not the position they want to be in, but this duo will have to try and weather the storm during a tough stretch of the schedule.