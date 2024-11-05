NBA Announces Big Decision on 76ers Star Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers got a key reinforcement on Monday night for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The recently-acquired nine-time All-Star Paul George was finally cleared for his regular-season debut with the team after dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.
Now, they could really use another.
There was hope Joel Embiid could be the latest star to return to the lineup as early as Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately for the Sixers, Embiid has been suspended for three games.
The NBA announced on Tuesday that Embiid’s punishment is a result of “shoving a member of the media.” The league explained while they understood Embiid’s reasoning for being offended, they deemed his actions at that moment unprofessional.
Lately, Embiid has been inactive for the Sixers.
The idea of Joel Embiid’s resting plan was revealed on the eve of training camp in the Bahamas. The Sixers made it clear that they are going to do everything they can to get Embiid to the playoffs healthy. And if that means missing the entire preseason and multiple weeks of action to start the regular season, then so be it.
However, the Sixers probably didn’t brace for the type of start they’ve had so far. Through six games, the 76ers have just one win. Even with George in the lineup on Monday in Phoenix, they came up short.
There was never a timeline in place for Embiid’s return. In fact, there is still a mystery aspect surrounding Embiid’s absence. While his injury report status is labeled “knee injury management,” an NBA investigation uncovered the fact that Embiid is dealing with some sort of knee condition. The Sixers publicly claim that no injury has occurred since Embiid recovered from surgery last season.
Despite the mystery behind the situation, the Sixers seemed hopeful Embiid could return as early as this week. The Athletic’s Sam Amick initially reported Embiid “could play as soon as Wednesday’s game.” That was before Embiid’s suspension was in play.
The west coast road trip will continue at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. If Embiid is cleared to play, his suspension will start this week.