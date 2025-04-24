NBA Clutch Player of the Year Voting Reveal Includes Sixers Vet
One year after winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was in the running for another major award.
Last week, it was revealed that Maxey was a nominee for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award. On Wednesday, the league revealed the winner, giving the honors to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
Shortly after crowning Brunson as the winner, the NBA revealed the voting results. Maxey landed a single third-place vote, which placed him at the bottom of the list, alongside Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
via @NBAPR: A global media panel of 100 voters selected the winner of the 2024-25 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award based on nominations from NBA head coaches.
Brunson dominated with first-place votes, getting 70 there and picking up 28 more votes beyond that for a total of 426 points. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic placed behind him with 312 votes, while Anthony Edwards placed third with 47.
Maxey’s placement doesn’t come as a shock. Not only did Maxey and the Sixers struggle to find themselves coming out on top in clutch moments more often than not this season, but the star guard ended up seeing his season end earlier than expected as he dealt with numerous setbacks throughout the year.
The max-contracted guard played in just 52 games this season. While Maxey produced a career-high 26 points per game, he did it on the lowest shooting efficiency from the field in his career. Often playing as the Sixers’ No. 1 option, the young guard went through a big adjustment period while dealing with core players going in and out of the lineup.
At the very least, the Sixers can feel positive about Maxey gaining some recognition for being a clutch player. That should help the one-time All-Star stay on the radar for the award for next season.