NBA Fans Urge Philadelphia 76er to Reunite With Former Lottery Pick
Through their first eight games, injuries have been a major storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers. Following news of another key player being sidelined, fans have started tossing out the idea of reuniting with a former lottery pick.
During the Sixers loss to the LA Clippers Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey suffered a hamstring injury. Upon further evaluation, news surfaced that the All-Star guard is expected to miss "a couple of weeks" while he recovers. The team provided further updates, stating that Maxey is set to be re-evaluated in one week.
With Maxey out of the equation for the time being, Kyle Lowry will now be taking on the starting point guard duties. Before Paul George made his season debut, the former champion had started a handful of games alongside Maxey in the backcourt. Behind Lowry, Reggie Jackson will now receives minutes as the Sixers' backup point guard.
In light of the Maxey news, fans took to social media to say that the Sixers should bring back Markelle Fultz to man the second unit. As of now, the former No. 1 pick is still on the free-agent market.
Fultz spent the last five years with the Orlando Magic after being traded from the Sixers back in 2019. He played in just 43 games last season, averaging 7.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG in 21 minutes off the bench.
Bringing Fultz back has the chance to be a feel-good story for the Sixers, but they might be better off just rolling with what they have. For starters, he's had his own injury history that could limit him on the floor. Also, Philly's roster has more than enough ballhandling on it to fill the void left by Maxey for the time being.