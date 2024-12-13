All 76ers

NBA Hall of Famer Gives 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Social Media Shoutout

Allen Iverson recently made a post mentioning Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before action against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before action against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday night, NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson offered a current Philadelphia 76ers guard a shoutout on Instagram.

While sharing an old photo of himself during his Sixer days, Iverson captioned the photo by noting he was in his “Tyrese Maxey mode.”

Maxey re-shared the photo on his Instagram for his 786,000 followers to see.

@theofficialai3: In my @tyresemaxey mode

Since entering his legend era, Iverson has been one of the most supportive former players of his time for the current generation of hoopers. When it comes to the organization that took him No. 1 overall in 1996, Iverson is a superfan.

To no surprise, he’s taken a liking to Tyrese Maxey over the years.

While Maxey didn’t join the Sixers as a top-three pick, he’s grown to become a focal point of the organization. Since he’s viewed as a smaller guard by the league’s standards who plays with a high motor, many have compared the former first-rounder out of Kentucky to Iverson.

Over the summer, Maxey signed a max extension with the Sixers. He wrapped up his fourth season with the team by averaging just under 26 points on 37 percent shooting from deep. He also dished out assists at a career-high rate, producing 6.2 per game.

Tyrese Maxey in Chicago
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The NBA considered Maxey a first-time All-Star in 2024. He was also voted as the league’s Most Improved Player. He was rewarded with a reported $203 million contract over the summer.

While Maxey’s shooting has seen a dip in the efficiency department this year, he’s having a similar campaign as his All-Star season. Through 16 games, Maxey has produced 24 points, along with five assists per game.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News