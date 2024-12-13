NBA Hall of Famer Gives 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Social Media Shoutout
On Wednesday night, NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson offered a current Philadelphia 76ers guard a shoutout on Instagram.
While sharing an old photo of himself during his Sixer days, Iverson captioned the photo by noting he was in his “Tyrese Maxey mode.”
Maxey re-shared the photo on his Instagram for his 786,000 followers to see.
@theofficialai3: In my @tyresemaxey mode
Since entering his legend era, Iverson has been one of the most supportive former players of his time for the current generation of hoopers. When it comes to the organization that took him No. 1 overall in 1996, Iverson is a superfan.
To no surprise, he’s taken a liking to Tyrese Maxey over the years.
While Maxey didn’t join the Sixers as a top-three pick, he’s grown to become a focal point of the organization. Since he’s viewed as a smaller guard by the league’s standards who plays with a high motor, many have compared the former first-rounder out of Kentucky to Iverson.
Over the summer, Maxey signed a max extension with the Sixers. He wrapped up his fourth season with the team by averaging just under 26 points on 37 percent shooting from deep. He also dished out assists at a career-high rate, producing 6.2 per game.
The NBA considered Maxey a first-time All-Star in 2024. He was also voted as the league’s Most Improved Player. He was rewarded with a reported $203 million contract over the summer.
While Maxey’s shooting has seen a dip in the efficiency department this year, he’s having a similar campaign as his All-Star season. Through 16 games, Maxey has produced 24 points, along with five assists per game.