NBA Insider Considers Lonzo Ball Trade to Sixers a Longshot

Lonzo Ball to the Sixers seems to be a longshot right now.

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to really have a desire to land a guard before the trade deadline prevents them from making any further deals until the summer. Leading up to Tuesday night, the Sixers have been linked to a handful of names such as Kyle Lowry, Will Barton, Delon Wright, and George Hill.

Before the Sixers tipped off against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that another name is on Philly's radar in New Orleans Pelicans point guard, Lonzo Ball.

Coming into the 2020-2021 NBA season, Ball was already being thrown in the mix of hypothetical trade rumors. At this point, though, a Lonzo Ball trade might soon become a reality as he's thriving this year and reportedly looking for a new team.

The Sixers, who are in the market for a point guard, could really benefit from what Ball brings to the table. Not only is he a solid defender, but his offensive value is at an all-time high right now.

In 38 games with the Pelicans this season, Ball is averaging a career-high of 14 points-per-game while knocking down 42-percent of his shots from the field and hitting on 38-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc.

Having Ball come off the bench as Ben Simmons' primary backup would surely help Philly's bench. Unfortunately, it seems that Ball landing with the Sixers is more unlikely than not, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I think Philly is more of a long shot for Lonzo Ball," Woj said on ESPN radio Wednesday morning. "But I do think that there’s a pretty good chance he moves before Thursday’s trade deadline. There have been talks with the Bulls; that’s certainly going to be one to watch.”

Ball won't be as expensive as Kyle Lowry, but he is a restricted free agent this summer and will want a notable extension. Considering the Sixers are dishing out a lot of money to Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid already, extending notable trade targets this summer won't be easy for the 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.