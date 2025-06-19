NBA Mock Draft Suggests Nikola Vucevic-Type Player for 76ers
The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly one week away, and the Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of options for their No. 3 and No. 35 picks. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project that the 76ers will select Hansen Yang with their second-round pick.
The 19-year-old center played for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. During his two-year stint with the Eagles, Yang averaged 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds over 96 regular-season games. His efforts earned him two CBA All-Star selections.
The Chinese prospect has garnered attention from numerous teams throughout the NBA. He has completed pre-draft workouts with the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz.
Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor released a scouting report on Yang, comparing him to Nikola Vucevic.
“Yang is a massive Chinese 7-footer who scores with old-school craft, passes well, and cleans the glass. But how much his slow feet and lack of shooting range can be improved will determine whether he can stick in the pros.”
The 76ers still have 2023 MVP Joel Embiid at starting center, but lingering injuries suggest that Philadelphia may start to find a successor for the seven-time All-Star. The team’s backup centers include Guerschon Yabusele, Adem Bona, and Andre Drummond.
If Yang is available with the No. 35 pick, the 76ers should consider taking a chance on the 7-foot-2 big. Only in his teenage years, Yang has made his case as a top international center.