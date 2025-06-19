All 76ers

NBA Mock Draft Suggests Nikola Vucevic-Type Player for 76ers

Will the Philadelphia 76ers draft Hansen Yang?

Eric Jay Santos

Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly one week away, and the Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of options for their No. 3 and No. 35 picks. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project that the 76ers will select Hansen Yang with their second-round pick. 

The 19-year-old center played for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. During his two-year stint with the Eagles, Yang averaged 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds over 96 regular-season games. His efforts earned him two CBA All-Star selections. 

The Chinese prospect has garnered attention from numerous teams throughout the NBA. He has completed pre-draft workouts with the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz. 

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor released a scouting report on Yang, comparing him to Nikola Vucevic. 

“Yang is a massive Chinese 7-footer who scores with old-school craft, passes well, and cleans the glass. But how much his slow feet and lack of shooting range can be improved will determine whether he can stick in the pros.”

Joel Embiid
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers still have 2023 MVP Joel Embiid at starting center, but lingering injuries suggest that Philadelphia may start to find a successor for the seven-time All-Star. The team’s backup centers include Guerschon Yabusele, Adem Bona, and Andre Drummond. 

If Yang is available with the No. 35 pick, the 76ers should consider taking a chance on the 7-foot-2 big. Only in his teenage years, Yang has made his case as a top international center.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Home/News