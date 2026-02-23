Sixers' Game Against Pacers Just Got a Little More Interesting

The Sixers may welcome a familiar face back to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Philadelphia is listing Joel Embiid as 'questionable' to return in Indiana, according to the game's initial injury report. The 'questionable' status is due to right knee injury management and right shin soreness.

Nick Nurse suggested that he did not believe the shin injury is a significant issue when asked about it by reporters ahead of the Sixers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

He has since missed two games, in addition to the Hawks game, with the shin issue.

The Sixers will host the Miami Heat on Thursday. It is a game that has meaning as Philadelphia and Miami jockey for seeding in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. It would not be the first time Embiid's status has been upgraded ahead of one game, only for him to not play that game and then be ruled out ahead of the next game. If he's not back by the Heat game, concerns are valid.

Meanwhile, Paul George will miss his 11th of a 25-game suspension due to violating the league's Anti-Drug Program.

Rookie Johni Broome is likely lost for the rest of season with a meniscus injury. The Sixers listed Broome on Sunday's injury report ahead of the victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a meniscus tear in his right knee. They then issued a statement shortly thereafter.

Broome suffered a lateral meniscus tear during the third quarter of Saturday's Blue Coats game. Broome will consult with medical professionals to determine next steps, the Sixers said.

On the other side, the hosting Pacers (15-43) have a long list of statuses ahead of Tuesday's game.

Of course, Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season as he recovers from a torn right achilles. Johnny Furphy is out with a torn right ACL.

Micah Potter is listed as 'probable' with a sprained left ankle.

TJ McConnell is questionable with a sore right hamstring. Andrew Nembhard is questionable with lower back injury management. Kam Jones is also questionable with a sore lower back. Quenton Jackson, Taelon Peter and Ethan Thompson are on Two-Way G League assignments and are questionable.

Aaron Nesmith is out with a sprained right ankle, while Obi Toppin is out with a stress fracture in his right foot and Ivica Zubac with a sprained left ankle. Pascal Siakam is doubtful with a sprained left wrist. Hey, are the Pacers going to be able to field a team?