NBA News: 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Named Player of the Week
At the start of the year, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had a shaky start due to injury and a massive workload. However, in their recent stretch, the All-Star guard has gotten back to looking like the player many have grown accustomed to seeing.
The Sixers currently find themselves riding high on a three-game win streak, and Maxey's play has been a major catalyst. Following a string of impressive outings, the young guard has received some league wide recognition. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Maxey was named player of the week alongside OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Maxey put up at least 32 points in each of the Sixers' last three games. He kicked things off by nearly recording a triple-double against the San Antonio Spurs (32 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists), and followed that up by erupting for 33 points and 12 assists in a Christmas Day win over the Celtics. Maxey finished things up over the weekend with a 32-point effort in a win over the Utah Jazz.
For Maxey, this is just the second time in his career that he has taken home Player of the Week honors. He also ends an elongated drought for the Sixers, as Joel Embiid was the last to win the honors in January of 2024.
His three-point shooting is slightly down from recent years, but Maxey continues to play at an All-Star level. Through 23 games, he is averaging 26.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 5.4 APG.
Maxey and the Sixers will look to keep their winning ways going on Monday night, as they are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers.