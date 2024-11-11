NBA Official Explains Controversial OT Call in 76ers-Hornets Game
The Wells Fargo Center crowd voiced its frustration with the results of a foul review during Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets.
As expected, that was a result of the Sixers being on the wrong end of a call getting overturned.
With just 16 seconds left to go in overtime, Sixers rookie Jared McCain believed he was getting sent to the line as a result of a foul committed by LaMelo Ball. Before McCain went to the charity stripe to attempt two free throws, the Hornets asked for a review.
Charlotte was happy to hear they made the right decision. However, the decision to overturn the foul created a controversial situation as the reaction by many suggested the officials had it right the first time. After the game, the decision was explained in the NBA’s Pool Report.
“After looking at the replay review, it was clear and conclusive that LaMelo Ball deflected the ball with his left hand prior to there being any contact,” said Sunday’s Crew Chief, Courtney Kirkland. “Because it was clear and conclusive, we were able to overturn the call.”
Why was the contact made by Ball after the strip not a foul?
“It wasn’t a foul because [LaMelo Ball] legally deflected the ball from the offensive player,” Kirkland finished.
The decision to overturn the call put the Sixers in hot water, but not hot enough to prevent them from escaping Sunday night’s win with a victory. In the end, the Sixers managed to close out the tight battle in overtime with a 107-105 victory.
Ball and McCain traded shots down the stretch, with both guys coming up big for their team on Sunday. Ball finished the night with 38 points in 41 minutes.
On the other side, McCain wrapped up the game with 27 points in 31 minutes, marking a career-high for the rookie first-round pick.
The Sixers collected their second win of the season, moving to 2-7 on the year before facing the New York Knicks for their NBA Cup opener on Tuesday.