NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Prefers Mavericks Over 76ers

Justin Grasso

There are quite a few disgruntled players around the NBA right now. Two of the most notable players who recently requested a trade are James Harden and Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets. However, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has been begging for a way out of his current situation since last season.

The 27-year-old shooting guard has had his fair share of issues with the Kings' coaching staff over the years. Before Luke Walton took over last season, Hield had public spats with former Kings head coach Dave Joerger. 

Now, Hield is reportedly upset with Walton since he's been assigned in a role coming off the bench after becoming a starter for the entire 2018-2019 NBA season. At this point, it's obvious Hield isn't interested in playing for the Kings. 

As he anticipates a trade, the veteran guard has teased Philadelphia 76ers fans with his social media activity. For a while, it seemed Hield was publicly hinting at the desire to play for Philly, but behind the scenes, it seems there's another team on his mind.

Per Landon Buford, a source within Hield's camp, recently confirmed that Hield still wants to be traded but would prefer to play with the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, the Mavericks secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record.

While Luka Doncic emerged as a sensational superstar last season, the Mavericks guard could use some help. Therefore, the Mavericks are hunting for another notable addition this offseason, and Hield could very well be on the radar.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Kings to decide where Hield lands if they even ever trade him. Considering he's been one of the NBA's most consistent three-point shooters since 2016, the Sixers should strongly consider putting together a package to offer to Sacramento for Hield's services.

But if Philly believes Hield won't mesh well with their newly signed assistant, Dave Joerger, who has had issues with Hield years ago, then the Dallas Mavericks or somebody else might have the advantage in this situation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

