NBA Rumors: Bulls 'Leaning Toward' Replacing Jim Boylen

Justin Grasso

Without NBA games for the last couple of months, there hasn't been much to talk about regarding the game. As the league remains in a moratorium with no trades, extensions, or signings allowed, all eyes have been on one team that decided to make some significant changes to its front office.

The Chicago Bulls have had all of the attention during the NBA's suspension. Not just because Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' documentary is airing every Sunday, but because the team is also revamping its front office.

Over the last month, the Bulls have looked to fill two vacant positions in the front office. First, Chicago wanted to find its next head of basketball operations. They did so by hiring Arturas Karnisovas from the Denver Nuggets.

Next, Karnisovas was assigned the task of finding the team's newest general manager. After considering and interviewing a handful of candidates, the Chicago Bulls ended up hiring Philadelphia 76ers' assistant to Elton Brand, Marc Eversley.

With those two new hires, the newest front office leaders now need to figure out what they will do with the head coaching position. At the moment, Jim Boylen is still the head coach until further notice. While Karnisovas and Eversley won't terminate Boylen's contract just yet -- they won't guarantee him the job for the future either.

Perhaps, that's because Chicago could be looking to replace Boylen sometime soon. According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls' front office is "getting enough mixed feedback" from players, which has the front office reportedly "leaning towards" moving on very soon.

Boylen's potential departure from the Bulls isn't anything surprising. In fact, the split seems inevitable at this point. And if Chicago does look to replace Boylen, there's a chance they might look to take in another member of the Sixers as Brett Brown's top assistant coach Ime Udoka has been rumored to be on the Bulls' radar.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

