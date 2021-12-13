NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Return to Nets This Season?

At the beginning of training camp, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving made it clear that he would not get a COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, he was not permitted to play games in Brooklyn as his decision to remain unvaccinated goes against state laws in New York amid the pandemic.

At first, it seemed the Nets would allow Irving to practice with the team and participate in away games. However, the organization made the tough and shocking decision to shut Irving down for the year as long as he isn't eligible to become a full-time player with the Nets.

At this point in the year, the Nets have played 27 games. Irving, who remains unvaccinated, hasn't shown any signs of returning soon. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that there is growing optimism that Irving could return to the floor for Brooklyn at some point this year.

"It remains unclear whether Irving’s potential return this season would come via vaccination to meet New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement or by Brooklyn opening the door for him to play road games and practice at home, but sources have indicated a renewed belief that Irving could play this season after all. Nets players and coaches want to have Irving rejoin the team as soon as possible. In recent weeks, Irving and Kevin Durant, his co-star and close friend, have had increased communication about his fit on the team, breaking down the games, and about life in general, sources added. There appears to be an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars."

Prior to Charania's latest report, rumors have spread regarding the possibility of Irving getting traded. While it seems Brooklyn would be open to discussions, Irving's resistance against the vaccine has seemingly turned teams into skeptics. Therefore, Irving's trade market isn't significant right now.

With a trade currently out of the discussion and the state of New York having no plans to lift the vaccine mandate, that leaves Irving and the Nets with two options for a possible return. Kyrie Irving would have to get vaccinated, or the Nets would have to budge and allow Irving to participate in away games only.

The latter option seems much more realistic. While the Nets aren't exactly desperate for Irving's return as they currently lead the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record, they'll need their star point guard down the stretch when the postseason approaches.

There certainly is a world where the Nets allow Irving to re-join the team -- especially if Kevin Durant has a say in the matter. For the time being, though, Irving remains off the court until Brooklyn officially decides to change its stance on the situation.

