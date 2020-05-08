NBA Rumors: The League is 'Hoping' For a June Training Camp

So far, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has yet to answer the million-dollar question -- will the 2019-2020 season continue or be canceled? With so many unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver refuses to make a public prediction for a return with little information. Behind the scenes, however, it sounds like the NBA is planning with hopes of a continuation at some point.

Before the season returns, though, NBA players need time to get back into shape. Since practice facilities have been closed for the last two months, the league is working towards getting players back into their element.

And once it's deemed safe for all 30 teams to begin practicing together again, it is understood that another training camp is pretty much needed so NBA players can get back in shape. While we still have a ways to go before teams can ramp up practice as a unit -- there's hope around the league that those circumstances change as early as next month.

According to a report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the NBA is "hoping that all players, coaches, and staffers will be in their respective teams' cities by early-to-mid-June in order to begin training camp." If that's the case, then the NBA could resume the season as early as July if all goes well.

[RELATED: Disney World Has an Edge Over Las Vegas as NBA's Bubble-City?]

While a June return is undoubtedly wishful thinking at this point, at least the NBA is showing signs of being committed to continuing the season. Many factors still have to come into play at some point over the next few weeks -- but the season isn't a wash just yet.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_