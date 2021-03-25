NBA Rumors: Raptors' Asking Price for Kyle Lowry Too Much For Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are understandably interested in the idea of adding Toronto Raptors star guard Kyle Lowry. As the Sixers want to ensure they have enough pieces to make a run for the NBA Finals this season, bringing in a primary ball-handler, shot creator, and experienced champion could help this year's Sixers out a lot.

But Lowry won't come cheap. Not that the Sixers expected to get a Raptors legend at a bargain price anyway, but Toronto is putting a steep price on the veteran guard that could be considered highway robbery for the Sixers.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Toronto seeks a package that includes two first-round picks, rookie guard Tyrese Maxey and second-year guard Matisse Thybulle. Also, to match Lowry's $30 million salary, the Sixers would likely have to add starting forward Danny Green and backup forward Mike Scott in the package.

As expected, the Sixers aren't biting. It's become clear the Raptors aren't thrilled with the offers they're currently receiving for Lowry, but the 76ers have no reason to overpay for the veteran guard at this moment -- especially since they aren't exactly desperate.

Plus, the market for Lowry isn't too crowded. Initially, it seemed the Sixers were joined by the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the bid for Lowry's services. At this point, the Clippers are reportedly out, and the Lakers don't have enough to offer.

That leaves the Sixers and the Heat in a two-team race for the 2019 NBA Champion. As the Heat are unwilling to trade Tyler Herro and the Sixers apparently don't want to include Thybulle in any trades, it seems the Raptors will eventually have to decide to either lower their expectations -- or hold onto Lowry for the rest of the season.

