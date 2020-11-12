The Philadelphia 76ers could use a true point guard for the 2020-2021 NBA season. Over the last few years, Ben Simmons served as the Sixers' point guard -- and he did a stellar job as he made the All-star team twice over the last two seasons.

But at this point, Simmons' days of bringing the ball up for the Sixers could be coming to a close. When the 76ers returned from the COVID-19 hiatus in the summertime, Simmons found himself playing power forward. Being that he's been hesitant to shoot -- his lack of a jump shot creates spacing issues for the offense.

That's precisely why the Sixers could use a guard who can create his own shot and pose as a shooting threat, helping with the offense's spacing concerns. The top point guard available on the trade market is Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul.

Last season, the 35-year-old guard headlined a young and inexperienced Thunder team and helped them obtain the fifth seed in a tough Western Conference with a 44-28 record. Paul averaged 17 points, 6.7 assists, and shot 36-percent from three in 70 games last year.

As the Thunder are ready for a rebuild, they're willing to trade Paul away for multiple assets, including young players and draft picks. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the 76ers have expressed interest in Paul -- but a deal isn't close.

"There are some East teams that are interested," Windhorst explained. "I think New York has interest, Philadelphia has interest. I believe there's been some cursory conversation between Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, but I don't get the impression there's any traction there."

Lately, reports have indicated that Paul is interested in playing in either Los Angeles or New York. Also, as the Phoenix Suns have received permission to talk with the veteran guard, Paul's reportedly open to playing there too. The veteran guard will have a say in the matter, and it doesn't sound like he's making a push for Philly.

Of course, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey could try and talk Paul into getting on board with the Sixers, considering they're familiar with each other. However, it's unclear if the 76ers are all that high on Paul. While he's an instant upgrade over what the Sixers have at point guard, Paul won't come cheap as he's owed over $80 million over the next two seasons and will cost valuable assets to acquire.

