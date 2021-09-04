September 4, 2021
Report: Sixers and Kings Not Currently Discussing Simmons Trade

Just when things appeared to be slowing down on the Ben Simmons front, new reports poured out in a frenzy. After being cooperative through this whole offseason of trade talks, the three-time All-Star put his foot down earlier this week. Simmons informed the Sixers he no longer wants to be in Philadelphia and formally requested a trade. 

Along with requesting a trade, the former number one pick also gave a shortlist of landing spots. Among the preferred destinations were the three California teams. 

The Sacramento Kings have been a team linked to Simmons' situation all offseason. While they might be interested in acquiring him, Sacramento has failed to come close to Daryl Morey's asking price. 

From the beginning, Morey has made it clear he is not selling low on Simmons. Despite his stock taking a hit after the playoffs, Morey wants an All-Star caliber player in return for a trade to get done. 

The Kings refuse to put any of their core pieces in a package that could land them Simmons. Multiple reports have emerged stating that Sacramento has informed Morey that De'Arron and Tyrese Haliburton are off the table

Due to both sides being unable to find a middle ground, talks have come to a halt. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported there are no current conversations between the two teams, and "barring a drastic change in demands," it's unlikely Simmons ends up in Sacramento. 

Based on how things have gone all offseason, it's doubtful Morey comes down on his asking price. He remains focused on acquiring win-now pieces to pair alongside Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. 

Seeing that Sacramento and Golden State don't appear aggressive in their pursuit of Simmons, it's unlikely his trade demands are met. 

We are just three weeks away from the start of training camp, and there is still no telling how this saga ends. Things continue to get uglier as the offseason rages on, and it might force Morey's hand after remaining patient all summer. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

