NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Having 'A Lot' of Trade Conversations

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in a tough jam right now. They find themselves on the receiving end of another losing season, and this time has nothing to show for it. After landing the seventh overall pick in this year's draft lottery, the pick went to the Golden State Warriors as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade.

Now, the Timberwolves front office has begun their offseason work to try and build a roster that can reach the playoffs. With no top pick at their disposal, upgrades will have to come in the form of trades and signings.

First reported by Dane Moore of Blue Wire pods, T-Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said the team has had "a lot" of trade talks in an attempt to shake up the roster.

Although it hasn't had much time to blossom, the team could potentially split up the Russell/Karl-Anthony Towns duo. Anthony Edwards showed in the second half of last season that he has star potential. Having Russell share the backcourt with him isn't a seamless fit, as they are both score-first guards.

Edwards is younger and on a cheaper deal currently. Making him the obvious choice of who the team will keep and look to build around. Minnesota can use Russell's contract to try and land a high-level player that better fits the team's needs.

Ben Simmons is certainly a name to watch in all of this. It's still unclear what the future holds for him in Philadelphia, but the Timberwolves have already expressed great interest in the 24-year-old. His elite playmaking and defense make him a great fit alongside Towns and Edwards.

The clock is ticking for the Timberwolves. Since Minnesota drafted Towns number one overall, they have reached the playoffs one time (2017-2018). At 25-years-old, Towns is now getting ready to enter the prime years of his career. If Minnesota fails to put the proper pieces around him, Towns might be the next star player to request a trade.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.