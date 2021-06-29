Report: Warriors Looking to Move Picks for 'Immediate Upgrades'

The Golden State Warriors have found themselves in an unusual situation over the past two years. After a run at that top that netted the organization multiple championships, injuries have caused a steep fall from grace.

Injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson caused the Warriors to plummet in the standings. Curry was able to get Golden State to the play-in tournament this season, but the playoffs escaped them for the second straight year.

This drop in the standings caused the Warriors to rise on draft boards. They selected second in last year's draft and hold two lottery picks in this upcoming draft.

Now getting back to full health, the Warriors are looking to get back in the title picture. With Curry coming off an MVP-level season and Thompson returning from injury, the organization is not ready to start a youth movement.

Golden State is looking to stockpile its assets to better equip its stars who want to win now. John Hollinger of The Athletic recently reported that the Warriors are looking to package their picks and James Wiseman for "more immediate upgrades" to the team. One name he cited in his report was Toronto Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam.

Ben Simmons could also be a name the Warriors' front office has their eyes on. His defense and playmaking make him a perfect fit alongside the splash brothers. Also, at 24-years-old, he fits the team's timeline much better than a batch of rookies.

Since the chatter of Simmons potentially being moved came about, the Warriors have been a team linked to the situation. Golden State is a destination many have brought up as an ideal landing spot for Simmons if the Sixers decide to move him.

As of now, there has been no indication that Simmons and the Sixers are looking to part ways just yet.

The Warriors have done a great job over the years putting the proper pieces around their star backcourt to put the team in a position to be successful. It will be interesting to see what they can do with their assets to try and have one more run at the top in the Curry era.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.