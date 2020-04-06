With no basketball in play, NBA fans are craving anything the major networks can offer at this moment. With the COVID-19 pandemic growing, sports will remain on hold for a while. At this point, we have no clue as to when the NBA will come back. As a matter of fact, we don't even know if the NBA will come back in 2020 at all.

But for the time being, we're all holding out hope and taking what the league can give us. And right now, all the NBA has to offer is NBA 2K20 tournaments between players and a good old fashioned game of HORSE.

That's right -- on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the scoop that ESPN and the NBA were working on assembling a game of HORSE, involving NBA players. Each player included would have to play at their home gym, and the competition would have to be held virtually since the NBA is not permitting players to work out with one another.

At the moment, there are minimal details on the game. It hasn't been revealed when, and who will be involved. Wojnarowski did, however, mention that the players who could potentially be involved are 'high-profile' talents. Woj didn't have any hints as to who those high-profile players may be, but The New York Post's Andrew Marchand heard whispers.

Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, and possibly the rookie Zion Williamson are rumored to be in the mix, according to Marchand.

So far, there's no word on whether any members of the Philadelphia 76ers could be in discussions with the NBA about this or not. Considering it's viewed as a game involving 'high-profile' players, only three Sixers come to mind who may be regarded as such -- Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. Since Simmons has been dealing with a back injury, that leaves Embiid and Harris as the only two logical candidates left.

