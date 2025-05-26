NBA Scout Gives High Praise to Potential Sixers Draft Target
After landing the third overall pick in this year's draft, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a strong position to add an exciting young talent to the roster. As they continue their search for the right candidate, one scout praised a prospect that could be on their radar.
When it comes to the No. 3 pick, Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are often the common names brought up. However, another top-five projected talent in this class is Tre Johnson. Following a strong Freshman campaign at Texas, some feel his set of skills will seamlessly translate to the next level.
In their latest mock draft, the people at HoopsHype also included breakdowns for each prospect from NBA personnel. While speaking about Johnson, one scout spoke highly of how impactful he could be upon entering the pros.
He is a bucket. That’s what I will say: he is a bucket. He might be the best pure scorer in the draft. What about him? He’s shooting around 40% from three-point range, something like that. He’s close to that – he gets to his spot really well; I don’t see that changing against NBA defenders.
Johnson, a six-foot-six wing, is one of the best shooters in the upcoming draft class. While at Texas, he averaged 19.9 PPG and 2.7 APG while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc on high volume (6.8 attempts per game).
In terms of fit, Johnson is someone who could come right in and provide a boost for the Sixers. With his shooting prowess, he'd thrive as a kick-out option alongside the team's star trio. In the long term, the team can slowly develop him into a secondary ballhandler and scorer.
With the Sixers looking to contend right now, immediate impact is something they have to give some consideration to regarding the No. 3 pick. Between this and his complementary skill set, Johnson certainly belongs on the team's radar in the coming weeks.